National Tours of Broadway Titles Halt Engagements During COVID-19 Pandemic

See which productions have been postponed or canceled—and which shows are still playing.

With Broadway productions currently closed through April 12 due to coronavirus precautions, there are many shows still playing in theatres around the country. Below is a list of national tours, including those still offering performances and some that have been postponed or canceled.

Playbill will update this story as more information is announced.

Aladdin: Performances at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, have been suspended; the tour is currently scheduled to resume March 25 in San Antonio.

Anastasia: Performances through March 15 canceled at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as well as the subsequent stop in Louisville, Kentucky.

Beautiful: Performances have been canceled in Gavleston, Texas, as well as in College Station, Texas and Peoria, Illinois.

Cats: Performances at Southam Hall in Ottawa, scheduled through March 15, have been canceled, as have stops in Montreal and Indianapolis.

Come From Away: Starting March 13 Dallas Summer Musicals will postpone all remaining performances that were scheduled to run through March 22, and All Artis—Naples programming has been suspended through April 12.

Dear Evan Hansen: The Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, has canceled the March 17–22 run, as has Broadway in Detroit for its March 25–April 5 scheduled run.

Frozen: The Portland, Oregon, engagement at the Keller Auditorium has been canceled, and the San Diego, California, stop at the Civic Theatre has been postponed. Contact the theatres for refunds. The tour is currently scheduled to resume April 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Eccles Theater.

Hamilton: The productions at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, California, have been suspended through March 31. There are two North American tours: the Angelica tour has canceled remaining performances in Miami and postponed its March 17–29 engagement in Jacksonville, Florida, with performances expected to resume in Atlanta March 31; the Philip tour has canceled performances through April 12 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Performances at the Curran of the two-part play have been canceled through April 30.

Hello, Dolly!: The tour, which was to play Buffalo through March 15 and Rochester March 17–22, has canceled all remaining performances. Those holding tickets for performances should contact their point of purchase for more information.

Jersey Boys: Performances through March 22—impacting Tampa, Florida; Waterbury, Connecticut; and Boston, Massachusetts—have been suspended.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Performances are currently suspended at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, while the state's mass gathering ban is in effect.

Les Miserables: Remaining performances in Durham, North Carolina have been canceled, and the Phildelphia, Pennsylvania engagement scheduled for March 17–29 will be rescheduled a alater time.

Mean Girls: Performances at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, have been canceled through March 15, as have stops in New Orleans and Denver. The tour intends to resume April 14 in Las Vegas.

Miss Saigon: The Atlanta engagement scheduled March 17–22 at the Fox Theatre is currently slated to run as planned; its next stop, the Straz Center in Tampa, Florida, has suspended all performances.

My Fair Lady: Performances have been canceled at the Ohio Theatre in Columbus through March 15. The tour is expected to continue as scheduled at the Des Moines Civic Center beginning March 17. The Chicago engagement, scheduled for March 24–April 12 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, has been rescheduled for May 10–23, 2021.

Once On This Island: Currently playing the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, through March 15. Some future tour stops, including Spokane, Washington, and Folsom, California, have been canceled. Center Theatre Group has also postponed all events until further notice; the Los Angeles venue is currently slated to welcome the tour beginning April 7.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical : Remaining performances at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto (scheduled through March 22) have been canceled, as has the engagement at Proctors in Schenectady, New York.

The Band's Visit: Remaining performances at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania—as well as later engagements in Baltimore and Boston—have been canceled.

The Book of Mormon: The engagement at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California, as has the March 31–April 26 engagement at the Golden Gate in San Francisco.

The Illusionists: Performances have been canceled in Portland and Palm Desert.

The Last Ship: Currently scheduled to begin performances March 27 at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The Lion King: Performances at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Indiana, have been postponed through March 22. The theatre is working to reschedule the engagement. The engagement at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo, Ohio, has also been postponed. The tour is currently scheduled to resume April 15 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Play That Goes Wrong: Performances at The Playhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, have been canceled until further notice, as has the run scheduled for March 17–22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What the Constitution Means to Me: Performances at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse will be suspended through the end of March. The production intends to play at reduced capacity March 31–April 12.

Wicked: Performances at the Overture Center in Madison, Wisconsin, have been canceled. The tour intends to resume April 7 at the Wharton Center in East Lansing, Michigan.