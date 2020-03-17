National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Kicks Off New Online Programming March 17

The series, live streamed on Facebook, will launch with artistic director Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concert.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene launches Folksbiene LIVE!, an online celebration of Yiddish culture and theatre that will be live streamed on the organization's Facebook page. Kicking things off on March 17 at 7 PM ET will be Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concert.

The move to online programming is one of many in the industry as theatres, concert venues, and other cultural hubs temporarily close their doors in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Folksbiene LIVE!, which is so far scheduled to run through March 24 (with more dates and programming to be announced), will feature live streamed theatre, workshops, and other events, including a talkback with the cast of the acclaimed, long-running Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.

“We recognize that in times such as these, as people are socially distancing themselves, arts and culture can serve as a tonic, and we are doing what we can to bring solace and a modicum of joy to our audience and foster connection and community,” Mlotek shared in a statement.

Check out the lineup for NYTF's online programming below.

March 17 at 7 PM – Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concert

March 18 at 1 PM – Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner presents Yiddish Theatre: Past, Present and Future (Part 1)

March 19 at 1 PM – Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner presents Yiddish Theatre: Past, Present and Future (Part 2)

March 20 at 5 PM – Allan Sherman on a Friday Early Evening, with Ben Liebert (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) and Blair Alexis Brown (Goldstein)

March 23 at 2 PM – Fiddler on The Roof in Yiddish’s Stephanie Lynn Mason and Drew Seigla present Love Duets Lunchtime Concert, followed by a Q & A with online audience members.

March 24 at 7 PM – The Sorceress’ Dylan Seders Hoffman presents Lider un Mayses far Zise Khaloymes - Stories and Songs for Sweet Dreams: An Event for the Whole Family

