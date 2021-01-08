National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Soul to Soul Will Stream Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The theatrical concert explores the parallels between African-American and Jewish music.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's production of Soul to Soul, a theatrical concert that explores the parallels between African-American and Jewish music, will be streamed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The combination of English spirituals, Civil Rights songs, Yiddish folk songs, and theatre pieces, will premiere January 18 at 4 PM ET.

The cast will feature Elmore James (Beauty and the Beast, Big River), B’nai Torah Congregation Cantor Magda Fishman, Tony Perry (Shpiel! Shpiel! Shpiel!), Lisa Fishman (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Tatiana Wechsler (X: Or Betty Shabazz v. The Nation). Wechsler is also producing and directing Soul to Soul’s virtual presentation.

Conceived in 2010 by Zalmen Mlotek, Soul to Soul has evolved to include updated multimedia imagery and video, curated by NYTF Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, that reflects the ongoing need for unity and healing. Didner wrote this year’s concert script and curated images for the 80-minute performance.

Audiences must register and purchase tickets in advance at NYTF.org/Soul. Once viewers start to watch the show, they will have a four-day window to complete viewing.

