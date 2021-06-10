NBC Cancels Musical Series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist After 2 Seasons

Film & TV News   NBC Cancels Musical Series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist After 2 Seasons
By Talaura Harms
Jun 10, 2021
 
Creators and stars of the show have mounted a social media campaign to save the series, in the hopes that another network will pick it up.
Jane Levy in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will not return for a third season on the network. Despite a large digital fan base, the series will not be picked up for an additional season on Peacock either.

Lionsgate Television, which co-produces with Universal Television, will shop the series to other networks. Creator Austin Winsberg, along with other producers and stars of the show, have taken to social media to rally fans to save the show. (#savezoeysplaylist)

The series, starring Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, tells the story of a computer coder who after an unusual event, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her—her family, co-workers and complete strangers—through popular songs.

A host of Broadway alums co-starred on the series, including Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen (Candida), Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century), Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening), and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls), with several guest appearances from Broadway luminaries such as Bernadette Peters, Chip Zein, and Sandra Mae Frank with Deaf West Theatre Company.

The Season 2 finale aired mid-May. The full series is now streaming on Peacock.

