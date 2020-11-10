NBC to Air Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Special, Starring Matthew Morrison

Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart, and Amelia Minto co-star in the holiday presentation.

Tony nominee Matthew Morrison is going green this holiday season; the Broadway alum will star in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical on NBC December 9 at 8 PM ET. Joining him on stage will be Tony winner Denis O’Hare as adult Max (The Grinch’s faithful dog), Booboo Stewart as young Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

“While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on,” says Morrison on The Today Show November 10. The musical will be filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London.

The musical version, which has previously been seen on Broadway in 2006 and 2007, features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The production toured regionally following its Main Stem premiere and returned to NYC to play Madison Square Garden.

Julia Knowles directs the TV special, based on Max Webster's staging, with additional script material Simon Nye and sets by Peter Bingemann.

The Grinch follows in the footsteps of NBC's live presentations of The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray, and the Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar.