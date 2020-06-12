NBC's Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Renewed for 2nd Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   NBC's Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Renewed for 2nd Season
By Andrew Gans
Jun 12, 2020
 
Jane Levy stars as Zoey with a host of Broadway alums: Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Lauren Graham.
Jane Levy and Alex Newell in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy and Alex Newell in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

NBC's music-filled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has been renewed for a second season.

The show stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a woman who hears the innermost thoughts of the people around her as songs, and features original Spring Awakening star Skylar Astin as Zoey’s friend Max and Once On This Island standout Alex Newell as her neighbor Mo.

Mary Steenburgen (Candida) plays Zoey's mother Maggie with Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father Mitch and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her boss Joan. John Clarence Stewart is also a series regular.

Writer Austin Winsberg executive produces.

Watch Cast of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Reunite on Stars in the House Live Stream

The series has welcomed several Broadway actors as guest stars, including three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters and Sandra Mae Frank, the latter in an episode featuring the talents of Deaf West Theatre Company.

A Sneak Peek at Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, and More in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

A Sneak Peek at Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, and More in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

15 PHOTOS
<i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC
Skylar Astin, Jane Levy, and John Clarence Stewart in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Skylar Astin, Jane Levy, and John Clarence Stewart in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Jane Levy and Alex Newell in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy and Alex Newell in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Skylar Astin and John Clarence Stewart in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Skylar Astin and John Clarence Stewart in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Jane Levy in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Lauren Graham in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Jane Levy and John Clarence Stewart in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy and John Clarence Stewart in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
John Clarence Stewart in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
John Clarence Stewart in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Jane Levy and Peter Gallagher in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy and Peter Gallagher in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Skylar Astin and Jane Levy in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.