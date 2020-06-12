NBC's Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Renewed for 2nd Season

Jane Levy stars as Zoey with a host of Broadway alums: Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Lauren Graham.

NBC's music-filled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has been renewed for a second season.

The show stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a woman who hears the innermost thoughts of the people around her as songs, and features original Spring Awakening star Skylar Astin as Zoey’s friend Max and Once On This Island standout Alex Newell as her neighbor Mo.

Mary Steenburgen (Candida) plays Zoey's mother Maggie with Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father Mitch and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her boss Joan. John Clarence Stewart is also a series regular.

Writer Austin Winsberg executive produces.

The series has welcomed several Broadway actors as guest stars, including three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters and Sandra Mae Frank, the latter in an episode featuring the talents of Deaf West Theatre Company.

