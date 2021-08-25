Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Begins Previews August 25

In & Of Itself's Derek DelGaudio directs the theatrical stand-up production.

The latest solo show from writer and stand-up comedian Neal Brennan plays a limited six-week engagement at the Cherry Lane Theatre beginning August 25. Neal Brennan: Unacceptable will officially open September 9.

In Unacceptable, Brennan examines his own personality in an attempt to understand why he doesn't "fit in." Magician and storyteller Derek DelGaudio, who had his own hit solo show In & Of Itself Off-Broadway (and now on Hulu), directs the piece.

Brennan's previous solo show, 3 MICS, premiered Off-Broadway in 2016 and was filmed for a 2017 Netflix special. He is a three-time Emmy nominee for his work on Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show. Currently, Brennan can be seen on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where he serves as a writer, creative consultant, and on-air correspondent.

Scenic design is by Anna Louizos, with lighting design by Adam Blumenthal and sound design by Kevin Heard. Vanessa Lauren and Jake Friedman produce.

The show runs through October 3. For more information, visit UnacceptableShow.com.