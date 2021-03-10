Neil Meron and Stephen Schwartz Join Educational Theatre Foundation Honorary Board

The arts education advocacy group also adds Sarah Jane Arnegger, Tim Kashani, and Craig Pospisil to their National Board of Trustees.

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) has announced a set of new board members, led by producer Neil Meron and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz, both joining the arts education advocacy organization's Honorary Board.

The move follows a long association between Meron and Schwartz, ETF, and the Educational Theatre Association. Meron was the inaugural recipient of ETF's Theatre for Life Award with late producing partner Craig Zadan. Wicked and Pippin composer Schwartz partnered with EdTA on the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award, which was first given last year.

Joining ETF's National Board of Trustees are iHeartRadio Broadway's Sarah Jane Arnegger, producer Tim Kashani, and Dramatists Play Service's Craig Pospisil.

The philanthropic wing of the Educational Theatre Association, the Educational Theatre Foundation provides financial support to provide access to school theatre programs in at-need districts. Initiatives include JumpStart Theatre, which brings sustainable musical theatre programs to schools without theatre programs; the Thespian Relief Fund, offering needs-based grants to schools; and Pathways, which fosters racial equity in school theatre.

For more information, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.

