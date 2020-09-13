Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Ryan Murphy's Film Adaptation of The Prom

Directed by Murphy, the movie musical stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and more.

Just two weeks before the September 30 premiere of The Boys in the Band, produced by Ryan Murphy, Netflix has announced the premiere date for another stage -to-film adaptation: The Prom.

Directed by Murphy, the musical will make its Netflix debut December 11, the streaming service announced on Twitter.

No prom this year? Let @MrRPMurphy take care of that. THE PROM, starring basically everyone, arrives December 11. pic.twitter.com/WAkHk7u0Gx — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 13, 2020

The movie stars Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan.

Murphy previously shared that the entire song list from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's original score made it into the movie. (Beguelin also wrote the stage show's book with Bob Martin.) The majority of filming happened before the coronavirus shutdown, with some pick-ups taking place over a brief period this summer.

Murphy is also at work on a limited series based on A Chorus Line.