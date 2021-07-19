Netflix Halts Production for Matilda Musical Adaptation Amid U.K. COVID-19 Outbreak

The film, starring Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir, is currently set to be released in December 2022.

Due to a new wave of COVID-19 in the U.K., Netflix has partially stopped production for the film adaptation of the hit musical Matilda, Deadline reports.

The first film unit shut down July 17 following a positive COVID-19 test, with a possible hiatus of ten days. The second unit is still filming at this time.

The popular series Bridgerton, currently filming its second season, was also paused July 17 due to positive COVID-19 results. Netflix maintains a stringent testing regime among its productions.

Tony and Olivier winner Matthew Warchus helms the Matilda film. Dennis Kelly adapts his script, based on the Roald Dahl novel, incorporating Tim Minchin's Tony-nominated score. Emma Thompson leads the cast as headmistress Miss Trunchbull, with 11-year-old newcomer Alisha Weir in the title role.

The film is set to be released in the U.K. and Ireland December 2, 2022, by Sony Pictures UK and TriStar Pictures, then followed by a worldwide release in the same month.