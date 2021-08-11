Netflix's Tick, Tick… Boom! Movie, Starring Andrew Garfield, Sets November Release Dates

Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the stage-to-screen adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical.

The film adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM!—which marks Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut—will arrive in select theatres November 12, prior to dropping on Netflix November 19. Watch the previously released trailer above.

The movie will make its world premiere, Deadline reports, as part of the November 10 opening night of the 2021 AFI Fest. It will run through November 14 through a mix of in-person and virtual screenings.

Tony winner Andrew Garfield takes on the role of Larson in the movie, based on the late Rent composer’s autobiographical musical.

The cast also includes Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, and Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa. In the musical, Karessa (a singer in the show Larson is composing) is typically part of the Susan track.

Additionally, several stage and screen favorites take on roles either new to the story or who remained offstage. Tony nominee Joshua Henry plays Roger (an actor in Larson’s show—who shares the name of a character in Larson’s other famed musical), Tony winner Judith Light as agent Rosa Stevens, Pose Emmy nominee Mj Rodriguez as waitress and aspiring fashion designer Carolyn, Tariq Trotter as busker H.A.W.K. Smooth, and Emmy winner Bradley Whitford as Larson’s idol, composer Stephen Sondheim.

READ: To Days of Inspiration: Explore the Evolution of Rent Through Jonathan Larson's Own Notes

Tony winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) penned the screenplay, reuniting with Miranda after the two collaborated on FX’s Fosse/Verdon. Ryan Heffington choreographs. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.

