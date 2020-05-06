New 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues to Tell Stories From People Affected by COVID-19 and Incarceration

The video series teams up with various arts and advocacy organizations to present the next edition.

The March 12 edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, titled "COVID & Incarceration," will tell real stories from those currently and previously incarcerated, their families, and the advocates serving them during this global pandemic. The event is a partnership between The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, The Confined Arts, RAPP, Zealous, and The Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School.

Playwrights set for the project include Lemon Andersen, Hilary Bettis, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Jordan E. Cooper, Emily Mann, DeRay Mckesson, Nsangou Njikam, and Liza Jessie Peterson. Actors will be announced later.

The videos will be streamed every 15 minutes on Instagram (@24HourPlays) beginning at 6 PM ET and later be available on 24HourPlays.com.

The process will begin May 11 at 6 PM, when actors will share brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors are paired, and writers will go to work crafting new monologues specifically for their assigned actors, highlighting the experiences of advocates. The next morning, advocates get the first look at the brand-new monologues before the actors film their performances. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the videos.

