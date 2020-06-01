New 42 Postpones Its Virtual Gala

The virtual gala, set to take place June 1, has been postponed in solidarity with black communities across the country.

Following the issuance of a statement publicly declaring its solidarity with the communities fighting anti-black racism and violence across the country, the New Victory theatre has postponed its virtual gala. The online event benefiting New Victory and New 42 was scheduled for June 1.

"New 42 stands in solidarity with black communities in Minneapolis, New York City, and across the country in fighting profound injustices of systemic racism," reads the statement. "As a nonprofit that works to empower all artists and all families through the performing arts, we stand together with people who are persecuted for the color of their skin."

You can read the full statement here.

A new date for the celebration will be announced at a later date.

