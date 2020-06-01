New 42 Postpones Its Virtual Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   New 42 Postpones Its Virtual Gala
By Olivia Clement
Jun 01, 2020
 
The virtual gala, set to take place June 1, has been postponed in solidarity with black communities across the country.
New Victory Theatre HR

Following the issuance of a statement publicly declaring its solidarity with the communities fighting anti-black racism and violence across the country, the New Victory theatre has postponed its virtual gala. The online event benefiting New Victory and New 42 was scheduled for June 1.

"New 42 stands in solidarity with black communities in Minneapolis, New York City, and across the country in fighting profound injustices of systemic racism," reads the statement. "As a nonprofit that works to empower all artists and all families through the performing arts, we stand together with people who are persecuted for the color of their skin."

You can read the full statement here.

A new date for the celebration will be announced at a later date.

Nathan Lane, Jonathan Demme, Lucie Arnaz Honor Bill Irwin at New 42nd Street Gala

Nathan Lane, Jonathan Demme, Lucie Arnaz Honor Bill Irwin at New 42nd Street Gala

Tony Award-winning actor Bill Irwin, who is a founding member of The New 42nd Street board of directors, was honored Nov. 8 at The New 42nd Street Gala. Read the Playbill.com story.

38 PHOTOS
Jonathan Demme
Jonathan Demme Susan Cook
New 42nd Street board member Fiona Rudin, Isaac Mizrahi and Simone Levinson
New 42nd Street board member Fiona Rudin, Isaac Mizrahi and Simone Levinson Susan Cook
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline Susan Cook
Tom Kirdahy and Terrence McNally
Tom Kirdahy and Terrence McNally Susan Cook
Arnold Germer, Isaac Mizrahi and Fiona Rudin
Arnold Germer, Isaac Mizrahi and Fiona Rudin Susan Cook
Nathan Lane pays tribute to Bill Irwin
Nathan Lane pays tribute to Bill Irwin Susan Cook
Nathan Lane presents Bill Irwin the New Victory Arts Award
Nathan Lane presents Bill Irwin the New Victory Arts Award Susan Cook
Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin Susan Cook
Jonathan Demme pays tribute to Bill Irwin
Jonathan Demme pays tribute to Bill Irwin Susan Cook
Bill Irwin and students from PS/IS 111
Bill Irwin and students from PS/IS 111 Susan Cook
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.