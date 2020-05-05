New Adaptation of Qui Nguyen's She Kill Monsters Released Specifically for Virtual Productions

Qui Nguyen's popular play can now be performed online using video conferencing software.

Concord Theatricals has released a new adaptation of Qui Nguyen's She Kills Monsters intended for online performances via video conferencing software such as Zoom. She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms is part of Concord's Samuel French imprint.

The play centers on high schooler Agnes Evans, who stumbles on her late younger sister's Dungeons and Dragons notebook only to get sucked into the fantasy. The work premiered at New York's Flea Theater in 2011, with productions following in Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C. The play was the seventh most-produced play at U.S. high schools during the 2018–2019 school year, the first time the work was made available for educational, amateur, and stock licensing.

"I’m super excited to make She Kills Monsters available in this way,” says Nguyen. “Not only is it a fun challenge to re-imagine the play as something that would exist online, I also think it's a great opportunity to explore a new means of creating live performance. The immediate benefit to making an online edition of She Kills Monsters is it allows all the schools and theatres that planned on producing it this season to have a means to continue to do so. But even beyond that, the ‘Virtual Realms Edition' also creates a more accessible version of the show to different communities of actors and performance groups that would not be able to perform the show otherwise. Now, regardless of physical or financial challenges, there’s a way for (almost) everyone to be able to embody these characters and inhabit this world. That's what excites me the most—that it's now available to even more people to do.”

