New Book In The Heights: Finding Home Will Chronicle the Musical's Journey From Page to Stage to Screen

The release will feature lyric annotations by Lin-Manuel Miranda and essays by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

A new book coming out this summer will chronicle the life of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In The Heights, from its humble beginnings to a highly anticipated motion picture. In the Heights: Finding Home is set to be published June 22 from Penguin Random House. The book reunites composer-lyricist Miranda with his Hamilton: The Revolution co-author Jeremy McCarter as well. Inside, readers will find lyric annotations by Miranda and essays by Alegría Hudes as the trio traces the making of an unlikely Broadway hit musical. WATCH: 2 New Trailers for the In the Heights Movie Finding Home also offers untold stories, newly commissioned portraits, and never-before-seen photos from backstage, the movie set, and productions around the world. To pre-order the book, click here.

Look Back at In the Heights on Broadway Look Back at In the Heights on Broadway 13 PHOTOS