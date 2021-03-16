New Book In The Heights: Finding Home Will Chronicle the Musical's Journey From Page to Stage to Screen

By Dan Meyer
Mar 16, 2021
 
The release will feature lyric annotations by Lin-Manuel Miranda and essays by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company of In The Heights. Joan Marcus

A new book coming out this summer will chronicle the life of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In The Heights, from its humble beginnings to a highly anticipated motion picture. In the Heights: Finding Home is set to be published June 22 from Penguin Random House.

The book reunites composer-lyricist Miranda with his Hamilton: The Revolution co-author Jeremy McCarter as well. Inside, readers will find lyric annotations by Miranda and essays by Alegría Hudes as the trio traces the making of an unlikely Broadway hit musical.

WATCH: 2 New Trailers for the In the Heights Movie

Finding Home also offers untold stories, newly commissioned portraits, and never-before-seen photos from backstage, the movie set, and productions around the world.

To pre-order the book, click here.

Look Back at In the Heights on Broadway

Look Back at In the Heights on Broadway

13 PHOTOS
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of In The Heights Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of In The Heights Joan Marcus
Carlos Gomez, Priscilla Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Carlos Gomez, Priscilla Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Olga Merediz and Mandy Gonzalez
Olga Merediz and Mandy Gonzalez in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns and Janet Dacal
Andréa Burns and Janet Dacal in In The Heights Joan Marcus
In_The_Heights_HR1.jpg
Robin de Jesús, Karen Olivo, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Mandy Gonzalez and Christopher Jackson
Mandy Gonzalez and Christopher Jackson in In The Heights Joan Marcus
In_The_Heights_HR.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of In The Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns in <i>In the Heights</i>
Andréa Burns in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez in In The Heights Joan Marcus
