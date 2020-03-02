New Broadway Musical Diana Will Have Original Cast Recording

The musical is currently in performances at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre.

The new Broadway musical Diana, which is currently in previews at the Longacre Theatre, will be recorded by UMe, a division of Universal Music Group, and released this summer.

The cast of the new musical about the late Princess of Wales will go into the recording studio a week after the show’s official opening March 31. Composer David Bryan and musical supervisor and arranger Ian Eisendrath will produce the album.

The original Broadway cast recording will be co-produced by John Clancy and book writer Joe DiPietro, engineered and mixed by Derik Lee, with music supervision, arrangements, and direction by Eisendrath, orchestrations by John Clancy, and album coordination by Haley Bennett.

In a statement Bryan said, “I’m very excited to be joining forces with UMe to release the Diana cast album. I have such admiration and respect for the entire cast and creative team. Thanks to my collaborator, Joe, and also my musical director and fellow cast album producer, Ian. Looking forward to the recording journey.”

The new musical stars Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The ensemble includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Tony winner Christopher Ashley directs Diana: A True Musical Story with choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Kelly Devine, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, scenic design by Tony winner David Zinn, lighting design by Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Tony nominee Clancy, and casting by Telsey + Company.

