New Broadway Musical Mrs. Doubtfire Cancels Additional Performances

Rob McClure stars as the divorced dad disguised as a Scottish nanny in the stage adaptation of the 1993 film.

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new Broadway musical based on the hit film that officially opened December 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, has canceled its December 14 and 15 performances due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company. The production also recently canceled both December 12 performances.

The show's next scheduled performance is Thursday, December 16 at 7 PM. Ticket buyers will be contacted for exchanges and refunds.

Tony nominee Rob McClure stars as divorced dad Daniel Hillard and his alter ego, the Scottish nanny Mrs. Doubtfire, in the musical based on the 1993 film. Read reviews for the production here.

The cast also includes Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Rounding out the ensemble are Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Addison Takefman, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

The new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten!.

Mrs. Doubtfire is directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp. The show has a scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up and prosthetics design by Tommy Kurzman.

Kevin McCollum produces Mrs. Doubtfire, presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

