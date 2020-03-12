New Choral Play I Was Unbecoming Then, Exploring Minefield of Girlhood, Will Premiere at The Tank

The spring lineup also includes Marthe Rachel Gold's War Stories and Kimi Maeda's solo show Surfacing.

Off-Broadway's The Tank will present three world premieres this spring, kicking off with a new musical choral play about a high school choir ensemble. Following I Was Unbecoming Then will be Marthe Rachel Gold's New York-set War Stories and Kimi Maeda's solo show Surfacing.

I Was Unbecoming Then, which will run April 2–25, features a book and lyrics by Lyndsey Bourne (We Share Spoons) and music by Sam Kaseta (Dizzy Ire). An exploration of "the minefield of girlhood," the story follows a high school choir ensemble in 2006, as they tune and re-tune to changing harmonies (and hormones), and learn to shape themselves in the dissonance.

Directed by Ilana Khanin (Ancient Greek Corn), the cast of the world premiere will be made up of Queen-Tiye Akamefula (Anatomy of a Suicide), Nile Assata Harris (Frankenstein), Evie Brandford-Altsher (The Forest), Amanda Centeno (Gobstopper), ChiWen Chang (Gobstopper), Caitlin Cobb-Vialet (Triplight), Siena D’Addario (Sisters on the Ground), Brenna Donahue (Dreamboat), Keyana Hemphill (Gobstopper), Annie Hoeg (What A World! What A World!), Lizzy Jarrett (The Happy Garden of Life), and Sara Rahman (The Uncanny Upshurs).

The Tank production is presented with support from the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre.

Next up at The Tank will be Gold's War Stories, directed by Christina Roussos (Bathsheba’s Psalms) and set to run May 7–30.

Set during World War II in New York City, War Stories follows Ruth, a young musician from a working-class immigrant family who has come to the city to pursue personal freedom and political relevance. There, she meets Nat, who comes from a wealthy industrial Jewish family and sees all wars as capitalist and corrupt. The new play embeds their personal struggles within the context of workers and conscientious objectors, against a backdrop of anti-Semitism and awash in the music of the time period.

The cast of the world premiere will feature Rafael Benoit (Strangers in the Night), Ali Dachis (Fish in the Dark), Sophia DeLeo (Big River), Brandon Fox (Harmony in a Flat), Kyle Leibovitch (The First Course), Woodrow Proctor (Pass Over), and Jonathan Randell Silver (Bump).

Rounding out the spring lineup will be Surfacing, a solo performance created and performed by Maeda (ephemera trilogy).

Scheduled to run June 4–21, the show paints an intimate portrait of a woman caring for an assemblage of rooms and objects from her past that have come to life as a breathing creature. The arrival of a stranger and rising floodwaters test their relationship and ultimately lead the woman to transform into the very force that she was trying to protect the creature from.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheTanknyc.org.