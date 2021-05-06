New Cinderella Movie, Starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, to Debut on Amazon

The film was previously slated for a July release from Sony Pictures.

The upcoming Camila Cabello-led Cinderella movie musical is now poised to debut on Amazon Prime Video. Deadline reports that the streaming giant is finalizing the acquisition of worldwide rights from Sony Pictures, which would align with the trend of streamer releases versus the traditional, pre-pandemic theatrical roll-out.

As previously announced , the film also stars Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Stepmother and Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as a non-binary Fairy Godmother, named Fab G.

Cinderella was most recently slated to premiere July 16 after being delayed due to the pandemic; that schedule was scrapped due to the uncertainty of cinemas reopening.

Rounding out the cast are Oscar nominee Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Hairspray Live! star Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and Fra Fee as Hench. Tony winner James Corden, John Mulaney, and Romesh Ranganathan play the mice-turned-footmen.

The movie is written and directed by Kay Cannon. Corden produces with Fulwell73 partner Leo Pearlman and Jonathan Kadin, Shannon McIntosh, and executive producer Louise Rosner.

Several adaptations of Cinderella have been seen in recent years, including a 2013 Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, a 2015 Disney live-action remake of the 1950 animated film, and an upcoming West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new take on the tale .

Cinderella isn't the only theatre-adjacent film pushed back due to the pandemic. The release of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was postponed indefinitely, and the new West Side Story will now arrive in theatres this December, a year later than originally planned. In the Heights will debut this June, a full year after its original release date.