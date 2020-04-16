New COVID-19 Artists Relief Grants Named in Honor of Hilary Teachout

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   New COVID-19 Artists Relief Grants Named in Honor of Hilary Teachout
By Olivia Clement
Apr 16, 2020
 
The International Arts Movement grants are in memory of the wife of theatre critic Terry Teachout.
International Arts Movement_Logo_HR

A new International Arts Movement grant will offer artists relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Named the Hilary Teachout Grants, they honor the memory of the wife of theatre critic Terry Teachout; she passed away during the COVID-19 crisis due to an illness that required a double lung transplant.

Currently, the grants are limited to one-time $500 payments. To apply for aid, download the application and submit a completed version to board@internationalartsmovement.org.

“Hilary Teachout’s passionate love of all the performing arts was boundless—no audience ever had a more enthusiastic member—and it is deeply gratifying to me to know that this grant will honor her blessed memory," shared Terry Teachout in a statement online. "My warmest thanks to all who have made it possible, and my heartfelt congratulations to all who will benefit from it.”

Critic Terry Teachout has a long-time affiliation with IAM, a nonprofit founded by Makoto Fujimura exploring questions of art, faith, and humanity in collaboration with the Fujimura Institute. Learn more about the organization by visiting iamculturecare.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.