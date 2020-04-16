New COVID-19 Artists Relief Grants Named in Honor of Hilary Teachout

The International Arts Movement grants are in memory of the wife of theatre critic Terry Teachout.

A new International Arts Movement grant will offer artists relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Named the Hilary Teachout Grants, they honor the memory of the wife of theatre critic Terry Teachout; she passed away during the COVID-19 crisis due to an illness that required a double lung transplant.

Currently, the grants are limited to one-time $500 payments. To apply for aid, download the application and submit a completed version to board@internationalartsmovement.org.

“Hilary Teachout’s passionate love of all the performing arts was boundless—no audience ever had a more enthusiastic member—and it is deeply gratifying to me to know that this grant will honor her blessed memory," shared Terry Teachout in a statement online. "My warmest thanks to all who have made it possible, and my heartfelt congratulations to all who will benefit from it.”

Critic Terry Teachout has a long-time affiliation with IAM, a nonprofit founded by Makoto Fujimura exploring questions of art, faith, and humanity in collaboration with the Fujimura Institute. Learn more about the organization by visiting iamculturecare.com.