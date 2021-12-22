New COVID Cancellations From Broadway and Beyond, Including David Byrne's American Utopia, Come From Away, More

Breakthrough cases continue to disrupt several Broadway shows' holiday schedules, as well as Off-Broadway and Classic Arts offerings around town.

More shows have canceled performances, some through Christmas and beyond, as the number of breakthrough COVID cases rise in New York City due to the Omicron variant.

As is the case with all shows facing similar challenges, reopening dates are subject to change as the companies' situations develop and testing continues. Affected ticketholders will be refunded at the point of purchase.

David Byrne's American Utopia will not perform December 22. The rock spectacle's next scheduled show is 5 PM ET on December 23. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an up-to-date schedule.

Come From Away, after initially canceling only the December 21 evening and December 22 matinee performances, has extended closing through December 25 due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company. Performances are set to resume at 2 PM December 26. Check ComeFromAway.com for updates.

Lincoln Center Theater's December 22 matinee of the new musical Flying Over Sunset has been canceled due to a positive COVID result in the company. The production plans to resume with the December 22 evening performance. Check LCT.org for updates.

Classic Stage Company's star-studded Off-Broadway revival of Assassins has canceled performances for December 22–23. Check ClassicStage.org for more information.

MJ the Musical, one of the first shows to announce cancellations through the Christmas holiday, will stay closed an additional day. The production is now expected to resume previews on December 29. For more information about future performances, visit MJtheMusical.com.

The Broadway production of Six has announced a continuation of its cancellation period. Initially only calling off the December 20 performance, the pop musical will now go dark through December 28, with plans to resume performances December 29. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For more information, visit SixOnBroadway.com.

Waitress has canceled its first performances, citing an abundance of caution. The diner will close December 21–22, but is expected to return December 23 at 7 PM ET. Visit WaitressTheMusical.com for more.

Disney's The Lion King is canceling performances through December 26 after detecting COVID-19 cases within the company. Performances are expected to resume with a Monday matinee December 27; check LionKing.com for more.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also recently expanded upon its previous cancellations. The Tony-winning play expects to return December 28. For more information, visit HarryPotterThePlay.com.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which had canceled some performances earlier in the month, will again go dark through December 24, with the next performance scheduled for Christmas Day. See TinaonBroadway.com for more.

As previously announced, Hadestown has extended its closure to include the week of performances beginning December 20 through December 27. It is scheduled to resume performances December 28 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an updated schedule.

Dear Evan Hansen has announced a week of performance cancellations. the Tony-winning musical will close from December 20–26, with performances expected to resume December 27 at the Music Box Theatre. For more information, check DearEvanHansen.com.

The Broadway production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Hamilton, which has been closed since December 15 due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the company, has canceled performances through December 26. The show is scheduled to resume performances December 27 at 7 PM at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. For more information about future performances, visit HamiltonMusical.com .

Aladdin, which had canceled its December 19 performance over the weekend, will now be closed through December 24, with the hope of welcoming audiences back beginning December 26 (check AladdintheMusical.com for updates). Ticketholders will be refunded at their point of purchase (or can submit a request if purchased in-person here).

Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, has extended its cancellation through December 26. The show previously had to cancel its December 14 performance, then initially announced a closure for December 20–21. For an updated schedule, visit Ain'tTooProudMusical.com.

The Cirque du Soleil production of Twas the Night Before… at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden has canceled performances December 22–24, expecting to resume with the 12 PM show on December 26. Visit MSG.com for more.

