New COVID Cancellations From Broadway and Beyond, Including Six, and More

Breakthrough cases continue to disrupt several Broadway shows' holiday schedules, as well as Off-Broadway and Classic Arts offerings around town.

With the number of breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in New York City due to the Omicron variant, several Broadway shows found it necessary to cancel performances during the week leading up to Christmas with most planning to resume production the week of New Year's.

As is the case with all shows facing similar challenges, reopening dates are subject to change as the companies' situations develop and testing continues. Affected ticketholders will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The Broadway production of Six has extended its cancellation period to include December 29–30. Already scheduled to be dark on December 31 and January 1, the queens now plan to take the stage again on January 2 for two shows. For more information, visit SixOnBroadway.com.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has canceled the December 27 performance due to non-COVID illness in the company, but plans to resume with the 2 PM matinee December 28. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an up-to-date schedule.

WEEKLY SCHEDULE OF BROADWAY SHOWS

Disney's Broadway production of The Lion King will be dark for both performances December 27, with all tickets for these performances refunded at the point of purchase. Performances are expected to resume December 28. Visit LionKing.com for the latest.

MJ the Musical, one of the first shows to announce cancellations through the Christmas holiday, will stay closed an additional day. The production is now expected to resume previews December 29. For more information about future performances, visit MJtheMusical.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also recently expanded upon its previous cancellations. The Tony-winning play expects to return December 28. For more information, visit HarryPotterThePlay.com.

As previously announced, Hadestown has extended its closure to include the week of performances beginning December 20 through December 27. It is scheduled to resume performances December 28 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an updated schedule.

The Broadway production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Hamilton, which has been closed since December 15 due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the company, has canceled performances through December 27. The show is scheduled to resume performances December 28 at 7 PM at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. For more information about future performances, visit HamiltonMusical.com .

Aladdin is closed through December 28, with the hope of welcoming audiences back beginning December 29 (check AladdintheMusical.com for updates). Ticketholders will be refunded at their point of purchase (or can submit a request if purchased in-person here).

Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations has extended its cancellation through December 27. The show previously had to cancel its December 14 performance, then initially announced a closure for December 20–21. The next scheduled performance is December 28. For an updated schedule, visit Ain'tTooProudMusical.com.

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House has closed prior to its December 31 final scheduled performance. The holiday classic is being offered for on-demand streaming until January 1, 2022. Visit SummonersEnsemble.org for more.

Stand-up comedian Alex Edelman's Off-Broadway solo show Just For Us has paused the production beginning December 22. Rather than ending its run as planned on January 8, 2022, the show will return January 24 and run through February 19 at Cherry Lane Theatre. For more, visit JustForUsShow.com.

New York City Ballet has canceled performances of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker through December 27 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. It is currently scheduled to resume performances December 28 at 7 PM and continue as scheduled through January 2.

