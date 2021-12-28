New COVID Cancellations From Broadway and Beyond, Including The Music Man, Hadestown

Hugh Jackman announced that he himself has contracted the virus and will be out of The Music Man through January 6.

With the number of breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in New York City due to the Omicron variant, several Broadway shows found it necessary to cancel performances during the holiday weeks, a traditioinally popular time for productions across the board.

As is the case with all shows facing similar challenges, reopening dates are subject to change as the companies' situations develop and testing continues. Affected ticketholders will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led production of The Music Man has canceled performances through January 1, 2022, with plans to resume on January 2—however, without Jackman in the role of Harold Hill. In a video on his own Instagram, Jackman shared that he has come down virus himself. “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for COVID. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP!” He will return on January 6. Visit MusicManOnBroadway.com for more.

Disney's Broadway production of The Lion King has extended performance cancellations to include the December 28 performance and the December 29 matinee. Performances are expected to resume December 29 at 7 PM ET. Visit LionKing.com for the latest.

Hadestown will not resume performances on December 28 as anticipated. It is now scheduled to return December 29 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an updated schedule.

The Broadway production of Six has also extended its cancellation period to include December 29 and 30. Already scheduled to be dark on December 31 and January 1, the queens now plan to take the stage again on January 2 for two shows. For more information, visit SixOnBroadway.com.

Moulin Rouge! has canceled both December 28 performances due to non-COVID illness in the company, but plans to resume with the 8 PM evening show December 29. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an up-to-date schedule.

MJ the Musical, one of the first shows to announce cancellations through the Christmas holiday, will stay closed an additional day. The production is now expected to resume previews December 29. For more information about future performances, visit MJtheMusical.com.

Aladdin is closed through December 28, with the hope of welcoming audiences back beginning December 29 (check AladdintheMusical.com for updates). Ticketholders will be refunded at their point of purchase (or can submit a request if purchased in-person here).

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House has closed prior to its December 31 final scheduled performance. The holiday classic is being offered for on-demand streaming until January 1, 2022. Visit SummonersEnsemble.org for more.