New COVID Cancellations From Broadway's Waitress, Six, The Lion King, More

Breakthrough cases continue to disrupt several Broadway shows' holiday schedules, as well as performances at New York City Ballet and Carnegie Hall.

More shows have canceled performances through Christmas as the number of breakthrough COVID cases rise in New York City due to the Omicron variant.

As is the case with all shows facing similar challenges, reopening dates are subject to change as the companies' situations develop and testing continues. Affected ticketholders will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The Broadway production of Six has announced a continuation of its cancellation period. Initially only calling off the December 20 performance, the pop musical will now go dark through December 28, with plans to resume performances December 29. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For more information, visit SixOnBroadway.com.

Waitress has canceled its first performances, citing an abundance of caution. The diner will close December 21–22, but is expected to return December 23 at 7 PM ET. Visit WaitressTheMusical.com for more.

Disney's The Lion King is canceling performances through December 26 after detecting COVID-19 cases within the company. Performances are expected to resume with a Monday matinee December 27; check LionKing.com for more.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also recently expanded upon its previous cancellations. The Tony-winning play expects to return December 28. For more information, visit HarryPotterThePlay.com.

WEEKLY SCHEDULE OF BROADWAY SHOWS

Additionally, Mrs. Doubtfire has extended its previously reported hiatus. While the show was initially slated to resume December 21 after going dark December 12, it has now pushed raising the curtain back to the 22nd. Visit MrsDoubtfireBroadway.com for updates.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which had canceled some performances earlier in the month, will again go dark through December 24, with the next performance scheduled for Christmas Day. See TinaonBroadway.com for more.

MJ the Musical, one of the first shows to announce cancellations through the Christmas holiday, will stay closed an additional day. The production is now expected to resume previews on December 29. For more information about future performances, visit MJtheMusical.com.

As previously announced, Hadestown has extended its closure to include the week of performances beginning December 20 through December 27. It is scheduled to resume performances December 28 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an updated schedule.

Dear Evan Hansen has announced a week of performance cancellations. the Tony-winning musical will close from December 20–26, with performances expected to resume December 27 at the Music Box Theatre. For more information, check DearEvanHansen.com.

The Broadway production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Hamilton, which has been closed since December 15 due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the company, has canceled performances through December 26. The show is scheduled to resume performances December 27 at 7 PM at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. For more information about future performances, visit HamiltonMusical.com .

Aladdin, which had canceled its December 19 performance over the weekend, will now be closed through December 24, with the hope of welcoming audiences back beginning December 26 (check AladdintheMusical.com for updates). Ticketholders will be refunded at their point of purchase (or can submit a request if purchased in-person here).

Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, has extended its cancellation through December 26. The show previously had to cancel its December 14 performance, then initially announced a closure for December 20–21. For an updated schedule, visit Ain'tTooProudMusical.com.

Come From Away cancelled their December 21 performance due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company, with no word on when they expect to be able to resume performances (check ComeFromAway.com for updates). Tickets can be exchanged for another performance or refunded by contacting point of purchase.

In Classic Arts news, New York City Ballet has canceled the December 21 performance of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker" at Lincoln Center, with no word yet on its return, and the Music Sacra performance of Handel’s “Messiah" at Carnegie Hall will not take place on December 21, but will return later in the season.