New Darren Criss Series Royalties Debuts on Quibi June 1

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   New Darren Criss Series Royalties Debuts on Quibi June 1
By Andrew Gans
Jun 01, 2020
 
A soundtrack for the new music-filled comedy, featuring songs co-written by Criss, will also be available.

Royalties, a new music-filled comedy from Emmy winner Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hollywood), debuts on Quibi June 1. Watch the trailer above.

The series, which stars Criss and Kether Donohue, with John Stamos, Georgia King, and Tony Revolori, also features guest stars Mark Hamill, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Rufus Wainwright, Jackie Tohn, Jordan Fisher, Bonnie McKee, and Sabrina Carpenter. Amy Heckerling directs.

A satirical take on the songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits, Royalties follows the ascent of songwriting duo Sara and Pierce as they navigate the challenges of creating a great song week after week. Each episode features entertainment personalities portraying fictitious music stars, along with original songs.

Republic Records will release a soundtrack June 12, featuring 12 original songs. All co-written by Criss, the tracks feature performances by Fisher, Hough, Tohn, McKee, Coolidge, Howery, Hamill, Wainwright, and Carpenter.

Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, and More in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway

Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, and More in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway

31 PHOTOS
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Neil Patrick Harris in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Neil Patrick Harris in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Lena Hall in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Lena Hall and Neil Patrick Harris in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Neil Patrick Harris in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Neil Patrick Harris and Justin Craig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Neil Patrick Harris and Tim Mislock in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Lena Hall in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Lena Hall with Tim Mislock, Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Yanowitz, Matt Duncan, and Justin Craig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Neil Patrick Harris in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
Share

(Updated June 1, 2020)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.