New Darren Criss Series Royalties Debuts on Quibi June 1

A soundtrack for the new music-filled comedy, featuring songs co-written by Criss, will also be available.

Royalties, a new music-filled comedy from Emmy winner Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hollywood), debuts on Quibi June 1. Watch the trailer above.

The series, which stars Criss and Kether Donohue, with John Stamos, Georgia King, and Tony Revolori, also features guest stars Mark Hamill, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Rufus Wainwright, Jackie Tohn, Jordan Fisher, Bonnie McKee, and Sabrina Carpenter. Amy Heckerling directs.

A satirical take on the songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits, Royalties follows the ascent of songwriting duo Sara and Pierce as they navigate the challenges of creating a great song week after week. Each episode features entertainment personalities portraying fictitious music stars, along with original songs.

Republic Records will release a soundtrack June 12, featuring 12 original songs. All co-written by Criss, the tracks feature performances by Fisher, Hough, Tohn, McKee, Coolidge, Howery, Hamill, Wainwright, and Carpenter.

(Updated June 1, 2020)