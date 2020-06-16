New Date Set for Live Stream of Pulitzer Finalist Heroes of the Fourth Turning

The entire Playwrights Horizons cast reunites remotely in July to perform the Will Arbery play for Play-PerView.

The live reading of Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Will Arbery’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist will now take place July 18 at 8 PM ET on Play-PerView after postponing the June 13 reading in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Original cast members Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott (Epiphany), Tony winner Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms), Zoë Winters (White Noise), and John Zdrojeski (Monster) are set to reunite for the reading, which benefits Playwrights Horizons, where the play made its world premiere.

Set in Wyoming, the play follows the return home of four conservatives to toast their mentor Gina. As their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, the evening becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.

In addition to Heroes, Play-PerView announced a slate of programming through the summer:

Brain Problems, by Malcolm Barrett, will stream June 27 at 8 PM ET, starring Barrett, Michael Feldman, Kim Hamilton, Tina Huang, Jason Ryan Lovett, Brit Manor, and Brandon Scott in a production directed by Bernardo Cubria.

Up next is The Few, written and directed by Samuel D. Hunter, July 11 at 7 PM ET. The reading will feature the entire original Rattlestick Playwrights Theater cast, including Tony nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird).

Knife to the Heart by Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin is set for July 25 at 5 PM ET, featuring Wendie Malick, Andrea Bowen, and Todd Sherry.

Finally, RoosevElvis, by The Team, sees the original cast of Libby King and Kristen Sieh reuniting August 1 at 5 PM ET in a production directed by Tony winner director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown).