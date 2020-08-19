New Dates Set for Andrew Scott-Led World Premiere of Three Kings

The new play by Stephen Beresford will be live streamed from the Old Vic stage.

New dates have been set for the world premiere of Three Kings, starring Olivier and Emmy nominee Andrew Scott. Performances will now begin September 3 after the production was delayed twice due to the stage and film star requiring an minor surgical procedure.

The monologue play by Stephen Beresford was written specifically for the Fleabag favorite. The solo show will be streamed live directly from the stage as part of the London theatre's Old Vic: In Camera programming, available to watch around the world via Zoom. Artistic Director Matthew Warchus helms the production with associate director Katy Rudd.

In Three Kings, Scott stars as Patrick. At eight years old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later, Patrick traces the events of his father’s life and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments, and audacious self-delusion.

Scott will perform Three Kings onstage against the backdrop of the Old Vic's empty auditorium. To learn more about the production, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

