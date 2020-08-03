New Dates Set for Broadway Cares' First-Ever Virtual 5K

Runners, walkers, dancers, and more can raise money for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theatre fans and fitness buffs will get the opportunity to combine their interests August 22–23 during the first-ever Broadway Cares Virtual 5K, presented in partnership with Playbill. Originally planned for June, the event was postponed to leave space for and amplify voices supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The non-competitive sporting fundraiser can be completed anywhere, on socially distanced streets and trails or even in living rooms. There is no fee to register, although each participant has a suggested minimum fundraising goal of $250.

Participants can run, walk, hike, bike, leap, or even jeté to reach the distance goal. Anyone venturing outdoors is encouraged to wear protective face masks, remain at least six feet apart from others, and follow all local health and safety directives.

The fundraising benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helping those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, and other life-threatening illnesses. The proceeds will provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, emergency financial assistance, and more to those who need it most.

To sign up, visit BroadwayCares.org and be sure to check out Playbill's Get Movin' Playlist to get the blood pumping.



