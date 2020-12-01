New Dates Set for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical in London’s West End

The full creative team is set for the upcoming bio-musical.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical will now begin previews May 28, 2021, at the Lyric Theatre in London. Opening night is set for June 16 after the show was initially slated to begin in February. As previously announced , the bio-musical will star Arinzé Kene and feature a book by Tony winner Lee Hall. Get Up, Stand Up! follows the reggae singer from his roots in Jamaica to global stardom with hit songs like “Exodus,” “No Woman No Cry,” “Three Little Birds,” and “Could You Be Loved.” Newly added to the creative team led by director Clint Dyer are choreographer Shelley Maxwell, musical supervisor Phil Bateman, set designer Chloe Lamford, lighting designer Charles Balfour, sound designer Tony Gayle, costume designer Lisa Duncan, video designer Tal Yarden, casting director Pippa Ailion, and musical director Sean Green. In addition, Producers Playful Productions, Stage Play, and Cedella Marley said they plan to work closely with Society of London Theatre to comply with COVID-19 safety measures. The West End is currently shuttered through December 2 to mitigate the pandemic.