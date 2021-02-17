New Dates Set for Streaming Version of The Last 5 Years, Starring Nasia Thomas and Nicholas Edwards

Tony winner Jason Michael Webb will direct the production of the Jason Robert Brown musical.

Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company's streaming production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, originally scheduled for February 11–25, 2021, will now be streamed March 15–28.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by three-time Tony winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), the two-hander will star the previously reported Nasia Thomas (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen).

The newly announced creative team includes Tony winner Jason Michael Webb, who will direct and musically direct the production, with costume design by Siene Zoë Allen, production design by Adam Honoré, makeup by Tina Scariano, associate direction by Christina Franklin, and associate music direction by Cynthia Meng.

The stage manager is Egypt Dixon, the assistant stage manager is Joshua Christensen, the co-producer and film advisor is Joanna White-Oldham, the director of photography and videographer is Brian Bon, the assistant cameraperson is Milton Guanga, and the sound operator is Nicole Maupin. Sound editing is by Carin M. Ford with video editing by Dimly Wit Productions.

The orchestra features Cynthia Meng (keyboard), Sterling Elliott (cello), Orlando Wells (violin), Jonathan Linden (guitar), Chelton Grey (bass), and Brandon Brooks (drums).

The musical, about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, features Cathy telling her story backwards, while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only interact once—at their wedding—in the middle of the show.

The producing consultant is Blair Russell (Slave Play).

Tickets are available now by clicking here.

