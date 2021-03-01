New Developments on Jeff Buckley Biopic, Starring Hadestown's Reeve Carney

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   New Developments on Jeff Buckley Biopic, Starring Hadestown's Reeve Carney
By Andrew Gans
Mar 01, 2021
 
Orian Williams will direct Everybody Here Wants You for Culmination.
Reeve Carney (c) Ella Hovsepian.jpg
Reeve_Carney_HR Ella Hovsepia

Hadestown star Reeve Carney will play late musician Jeff Buckley in the new biopic Everybody Here Wants You, according to Variety.

Producer Orian Williams will make his directorial debut with the film, featuring a screenplay by Dionne Jones and cinematography by Roberto Schaefer. Filming for the Culmination project will begin in the fall.

Carney, who also starred on Broadway in the title role of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, was originally announced for the Buckley role in 2011. At that time, Jake Scott was scheduled to direct a screenplay by Ryan Jaffe. Carney's screen credits include Penny Dreadful, House of Gucci, and Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.

Producers also include Culmination's Tom Butterfield, Buckley’s mother Mary Guibert, and estate manager Alison Raykovich.

“This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible,” said Guibert in a statement.

Buckley's album Grace, released in 1994, was a critical hit. Three years later, the musician died at 30 in a drowning accident in Memphis, Tennessee’s Wolf River. Buckley's father was late singer-songwriter Tim Buckley, who died in 1975.

Production Photos: Hadestown on Broadway

Production Photos: Hadestown on Broadway

13 PHOTOS
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-1_HR.jpg
André De Shields Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-2_HR.jpg
Workers Chorus Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-3_HR.jpg
Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-4_HR.jpg
Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-5_HR.jpg
Reeve Carney and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-6_HR.jpg
Amber Gray and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-7_HR.jpg
Eva Noblezada and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-8_HR.jpg
Patrick Page and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-9_HR.jpg
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-10_HR.jpg
Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.