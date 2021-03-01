New Developments on Jeff Buckley Biopic, Starring Hadestown's Reeve Carney

Orian Williams will direct Everybody Here Wants You for Culmination.

Hadestown star Reeve Carney will play late musician Jeff Buckley in the new biopic Everybody Here Wants You, according to Variety.

Producer Orian Williams will make his directorial debut with the film, featuring a screenplay by Dionne Jones and cinematography by Roberto Schaefer. Filming for the Culmination project will begin in the fall.

Carney, who also starred on Broadway in the title role of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, was originally announced for the Buckley role in 2011. At that time, Jake Scott was scheduled to direct a screenplay by Ryan Jaffe. Carney's screen credits include Penny Dreadful, House of Gucci, and Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.

Producers also include Culmination's Tom Butterfield, Buckley’s mother Mary Guibert, and estate manager Alison Raykovich.

“This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible,” said Guibert in a statement.

Buckley's album Grace, released in 1994, was a critical hit. Three years later, the musician died at 30 in a drowning accident in Memphis, Tennessee’s Wolf River. Buckley's father was late singer-songwriter Tim Buckley, who died in 1975.

