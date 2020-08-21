New Digital Play to Depict Ill-Fated Apollo 13 Mission

Original Theatre Company’s production of Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon will stream beginning October 8.

The U.K.-based Original Theatre Company, which has produced quarantine-friendly presentations of Birdsong and Watching Rosie in recent months, has announced its latest project: a digital staging of Torben Betts’ Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon.

The new commission, available to stream October 8–December 31, follows the 1970 mission that was meant to be the third to reach the moon. After an oxygen tank malfunction and momentary loss of communication with ground control, the spacecraft instead looped around the moon, and the three-member crew safely returned to Earth.

The cast will include Christopher Harper (Holby City), Michael Salami (Hollyoaks), Tom Chambers (Casualty), Philip Franks (Heartbeat), Willie Jonah (The Two Popes), Jenna Augen (Episodes), and Poppy Roe (A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life). Alastair Whatley and Charlotte Peters direct.

“I can't think of a better project to bring to this medium,” Peters says, “as it interweaves an out-of-this-world true story with familiar themes of isolation, helplessness, and an irrational sense of hope."

The streaming production will also feature designs by David Woodhead, editing by Tristan Shepherd, sound design by Dominic Bilkey, movement direction from Simon Pittman, and original music by Sophie Cotton. Casting is by Ellie Collyer-Brisow.

For tickets and more information, visit OriginalTheatreOnline.com.

