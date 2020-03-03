New Disco Sondheim Album to Feature Alison Luff, Charity Angél Dawson, More

New Disco Sondheim Album to Feature Alison Luff, Charity Angél Dawson, More
By Logan Culwell-Block
Mar 03, 2020
 
Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream will include '70s takes on "No One is Alone," "The Miller's Son," and more.
Stephen Sondheim

Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream will offer disco re-imaginings of Stephen Sondheim tunes, with performances by Waitress and Wicked star Alison Luff, Blaine Krauss, Aneesa Folds, Charity Angél Dawson, Vishal Vaidya, Brittnie Price, Juwan Crawley, Deonté L. Warren, Joshua Hinck, Aili Venho, and Onyie Nwachukwu. The album will be released by Broadway Records digitally March 20, with a physical release following April 17.

Conceived by Hinck and featuring arrangements by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), the album will include both mash-ups and stand-alone arrangements of more than 40 Sondheim songs in total over 12 tracks.

<i>Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream</i> Album Cover
Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream Album Cover Broadway Records

Playing in the album's disco orchestra are Nicole Patrick, Lydia Paulos, Ward Williams, Joshua Hunton, Kyle Stalsberg, Jay Julio, Josh Henderson, Grau, Hajime Yoshida, Jami Dauber, Mark Miller, and Paul Staroba.

Losing My Mind will not be the first time Sondheim has been covered in the world of disco. Ethel Merman's infamous 1979 disco album featured arrangements of Gypsy's "Everything's Coming Up Roses" and "Some People," and "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" was recorded by disco band His Master's Fish (featuring Gordon Grody) the same year.

Take a look at the full track listing:
1. Opening (Doors)
2. There Are Giants Somewhere
3. Hello Pretty Lady / Lovely Moments By the Sea
4. Unworthy of Your Love
5. Our Time
6. No One Is Alone
7. The Miller's Son
8. Artists Are Bizarre
9. Color and Light
10. It's Hot Up Here in This City on Fire
11. Losing My Mind
12. Megamix: Take Me to the World

For more information and to pre-order, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

20 Shows Stephen Sondheim Brought to Broadway

West Side Story Playbill - September 1958
West Side Story
Carol Lawrence in West Side Story Fred Fehk/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy Playbill - Feb 1960
Gypsy
Ethel Merman (center) in Gypsy.
Ethel Merman in Gypsy Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Playbill - July 1962
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Ernie Sabella, Jim Stanek, Nathan Lane, and cast in <i> A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum</i>
Ernie Sabella, Jim Stanek, Nathan Lane, and cast in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Joan Marcus
Anyone Can Whistle Playbill - April 1964
Anyone Can Whistle
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury and Arnold Soboloff in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>, 1964
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury, and Arnold Soboloff in Anyone Can Whistle Friedman-Abeles
Do I Hear a Waltz Playbill - Opening Night, March 1965
Do I Hear a Waltz?
Jack Manning , Madeleine Sherwood, Sergio Franchi and Elizabeth Allen in rehearsal for <i>Do I Hear a Waltz?</i>
Jack Manning , Madeleine Sherwood, Sergio Franchi, and Elizabeth Allen in Do I Hear a Waltz? Larry Fried
