New Documentary About The Public’s As You Like It Musical Adaptation Streams October 7

Under the Greenwood Tree premieres on WNET’s All Arts.

A new documentary about The Public Theater’s Public Works 2017 musical production of As You Like It debuts October 7. Under the Greenwood Tree begins streaming at 8 PM ET on WNET’s All Arts and will remain available to watch on demand.

The Bard’s comedy was co-adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Taub, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Woolery. The production debuted at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

As You Like It was set to return to the stage as part of the Public's 2020 Shakespeare in the Park season, but those plans were scrapped due to the pandemic. This film tracks the creation of the musical adaptation and the ways the NYC community has banded together this year in light of a public health crisis.