New Documentary Defying Gravity Will Chronicle Career of Composer Stephen Schwartz

By Andrew Gans
Aug 31, 2020
 
John Scheinfeld will write and direct the project.
Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz Jospeh Marzullo/WENN

John Scheinfeld (Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, The U.S. vs. John Lennon) will write and direct Defying Gravity: From Godspell to Wicked, A Musical Journey, a new documentary charting the work and creative journey of Oscar-winning composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz over the past 45 years.

Music media producer Spencer Proffer (Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, Gods & Monsters), Tony winner Corey Brunish (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pippin), and West End impresario Russell Miller (Blood Brothers, Guys and Dolls) will produce the documentary, which will begin production early next year. The project hails from the trio's recently formed banner Freedom-Meteor 17, which is also at work on the TV series Love Street and a stage play about Eddie Kramer.

READ: Theatrical Adaptation of Eddie Kramer Documentary From the Other Side of the Glass in the Works

Defying Gravity will profile Schwartz’s work while examining his writing process and inspirations and highlighting the power of music. Carol de Giere, author of the biography Defying Gravity, will serve as a consultant to the producers.

“Stephen is a hugely talented composer and lyricist who embodies a Renaissance spirit,” says Proffer. “Equally enchanting is his humility and eagerness to reveal that the path to his success has been dotted with disappointments and sometimes failures. It’s a rich field to explore, delving into the artistry behind show tunes we’ve all hummed out loud and in our heads for decades.”

Schwartz wrote the score for the international hit Wicked and also contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he also adapted and directed), Rags, and Children of Eden. For film, he collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Enchanted, and wrote the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt, a stage adaptation of which recently premiered in London. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Oscar, three Grammy Awards, and the honorary Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

Look Back at the Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

Look Back at the Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

30 PHOTOS
Jeffrey Mylett, Herb Simon, Robin Lamont, Lamar Alford, Joanne Jonas, Sonia Manzano, Peggy Gordon, and Gilmer McCormick (front) in Godspell.
Cast of Godspell (1976) Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_John Rubinstein_HR.jpg
John Rubinstein and Cast in Pippin (1972) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein (center) in Pippin.
Ben Vereen, John Rubinstein, and Cast in Pippin (1972) Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
Doug Henning (left) in The Magic Show.
Doug Henning in The Magic Show (1974)
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
The Baker's Wife_Kennedy Center_Production Photos_1976_X_HR
Topol and the Cast of The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/New York Public Library
The Baker's Wife_Kennedy Center_Production Photos_1976_X_HR
Topol and Patti Lupone in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/New York Public Library
