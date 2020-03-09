New Dramatists to Honor Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner With Distinguished Achievement Award

The Caroline, or Change writers will be celebrated in May.

Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori, whose musical collaboration Caroline, or Change will soon return to Broadway, will be honored with the New Dramatists' 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award. The award will be presented at the organization's 71st Annual Spring Luncheon Tribute.

The event will take place May 21 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

“Through decades of commitment to their art and craft, groundbreaking storytelling, and deep collaborations with other brilliant theatre artists, both Kushner and Tesori have had a transformative effect on the American theatre, and all of us who have been fortunate to sit in their audience are grateful," says Emily Morse, the artistic director of New Dramatists.

Past luncheon honorees include Nathan Lane, Denzel Washington, Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel, Audra McDonald, and Susan Stroman.

The Broadway revival of Kushner and Tesori's Caroline, or Change, directed by Michael Longhurst, will begin previews at Studio 54 March 13 ahead of an April 7 opening. Sharon D. Clarke, who starred in the musical in the West End, will return to the role of Caroline.

