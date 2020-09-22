New Drive-In Movie Theatre in NYC to Screen The Phantom of the Opera, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess

By Dan Meyer
Sep 22, 2020
 
Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis will perform a live concert before each showing.
Ramin Karimloo in The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall Alastair Muir

A new drive-in movie theatre experience in NYC will open with screenings of The Phantom of the Opera filmed at Royal Albert Hall, starring Ramin Karimloo in the title role and Sierra Boggess as Christine. Prior to each showing, Phantom alums Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis will perform a live concert, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra.

Previews for the special event begin September 26 at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens, ahead of a double-feature opening night October 1 with the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical and Purple Rain. The line-up will continue with multiple shows each week. For a complete schedule and tickets, click here.

Guests can enjoy the show from their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables for people who prefer to arrive on foot or bike. Following the requirements of government and health officials, strict health and safety protocols will be implemented, including temperature checks, color-coded wristbands for social distancing, and supervisors to enforce the measures.

Radial Park is a partnership between Friends of Halletts Point and Stark Production Group.

Curtain Call at the Star-Studded Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Concert

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a special staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera played three sold out performances at London's Royal Albert Hall Oct. 1-2. Read the Playbill.com story.

26 PHOTOS
Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess Dan Wooller
Sarah Brightman, Michael Crawford, Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo
Sarah Brightman, Michael Crawford, Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Dan Wooller
Sarah Brightman
Sarah Brightman Dan Wooller
Ramin Karimloo
Ramin Karimloo Dan Wooller
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Dan Wooller
Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber Dan Wooller
Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford Dan Wooller
Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman
Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman Dan Wooller
Hadley Fraser
Hadley Fraser Dan Wooller
Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber Dan Wooller
