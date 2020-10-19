New EP From Cabaret Artist Travis Moser Explores 2020 Through the Lens of Stephen Sondheim

By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 19, 2020
 
So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions includes new takes on "What Can You Lose?," "I'm Still Here," and more.
Sondheim Sessions Lead

Cabaret artist Travis Moser has released a new EP, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions. Together with pianist and music director Drew Wutke, Moser explores the experience of 2020 and the effects of COVID-19 through the lens of the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim.

The five-track EP includes new takes on "Broadway Baby," "What Can You Lose?," "Good Thing Going," "So Many People," and "I'm Still Here."

So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions was recorded, engineered, and mastered at 4D Audio Productions and The Smooth Spot Recording Studio. Cover art is by Luke Price Designs.

So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions is available anywhere music is streamed or sold, including iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. For more information, visit TravisMoser.com.

