New Festival Will Celebrate Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Inaugural Class of Artivism Fellows

The four-night online event will spotlight Black femme identifying artist-activists and the projects they've worked on over the last six months.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition's The Fellowship Hall festival will celebrate their inaugural class of Artivist Fellows, a program created last year to support Black femme identifying artist-activists using their talents to impact their world. The free virtual event, inspired by southern Black churches, will be accompanied by the launch of a website featuring work from each of the ten fellows.

The festival's opening night, set for May 20, is described as "a night of celebration and reflection." On hand will be BAC Co-founder Amber Iman, Artistic Director Chesray Dolpha, program managers Dria Brown and Nia Akilah Robinson, and the full cohort of fellows. Iman will open the house at 6:30 PM ET, with the show beginning at 7 PM.

On May 21, the festival will highlight fellows Faylita Hicks, a multidisciplinary artist, at 6 PM ET and theatre maker ChelseaDee Harrison at 8 PM. Producer Kayla Stokes will be spotlighted May 22 at 2 PM, with performance artist and writer Andrea Ambam at 5 PM, visual artist Nicole Davis at 7 PM, and storyteller Jasmine Eileen Coles at 8 PM. May 23, the final night of the festival, will feature healing artist Dejajoelle at 2 PM, Daniella's Guestbook Co-Founder Daniella Carter at 5 PM, and multi-hyphenate Courtney Jamison at 7 PM.

Admission to the festival is free with registration at EventBrite.

Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals and organizations to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism through the power of storytelling and the leadership of people directly affected. Click here for more information.