New Film Yellow Rose, Starring Hadestown's Eva Noblezada, Released October 9; Soundtrack Now Available

Lea Salonga and Dale Watson are also featured in the movie—and on the album from Sony Music Masterworks.

Two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who headlined the Tony-winning Hadestown up until the Broadway shutdown, stars in the new film Yellow Rose, which arrives in select theatres October 9 from Sony Pictures' Stage 6 Films.

Sony Music Masterworks has also released the soundtrack from the film, featuring a mix of newly recorded original tracks as performed in the film by Noblezada, Tony winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon), and country singer Dale Watson, as well as score tracks by composer Christopher H. Knight.

Playbill offers a listen to Noblezada singing the lead single from the soundtrack, "Square Peg."

Diane Paragas directs a cast that also includes Princess Punzalan, Gustavo Gomez, Libby Villari, and Liam Booth.

“Music is truly the heart and soul of Yellow Rose," said director Paragas. "Even if you’re not a country fan, I know you will love these songs performed by the extraordinary Eva Noblezada, legendary Lea Salonga, and Dale Watson. Dale also contributed his amazing songwriting talents to the film along with myself and Thia Megia. In addition, we include the haunting score from our composer Christopher H. Knight.”

In the new film Noblezada plays Rose, an undocumented Filipina girl, who dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music dreams. Her world is shattered when her mom suddenly gets picked up by immigration and Customs Enforcement.



(Updated October 9, 2020)