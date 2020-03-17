New Live Stream Concert Series Leave a Light On to Be Broadcast From London

The performances will support performers and provide entertainment to viewers at home.

A new intimate piano concert series Leave a Light On will be live streamed from The Theatre Café in London, beginning March 23. The broadcasts were announced after the West End shut down theatres March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three 45-minute concerts will take place each day, providing financial support for the performers involved and entertainment for people in self-isolation. Pricing and line-ups will be announced at a later date.

Lambert Jackson Productions and The Theatre Café partnered on the initiative to keep actors in paid work in light of the closures. “The idea that people who are self-isolating can help performers who have lost all of their work is a really beautiful thing, and also speaks volumes about our amazing industry and the community it fosters,” the partners said in a statement.

