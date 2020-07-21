New Lynn Nottage Play Heading to Broadway in Fall 2021; Second Stage Also Taps Letters Of Suresh by Rajiv Joseph

The theatre company will mount the works alongside the rescheduled production of Take Me Out.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage will see her newest work arrive on Broadway in a fall 2021 Second Stage production at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The untitled work, directed by Kate Whoriskey, follows a truck stop sandwich shop that offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. In addition, Second Stage will mount the spring 2021 world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's Letters Of Suresh, directed by May Adrales, at the Off-Broadway Tony Kiser Theater. A companion piece to Animals Out of Paper, the play weaves a mystery from a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers. Casting and a creative team for both works will be announced at a later date, with a second Off-Broadway production to be announced in the coming months as well. READ: Check the Statuses of Broadway Shows During the Coronavirus Shutdown The previously announced rescheduling of Take Me Out will move forward with plans to open on Broadway in spring 2021. The revival stars Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Patrick J. Adams.