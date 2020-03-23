New Musical Film No One Called Ahead Starring Ann Harada and Justin Matthew Sargent Now on Amazon

New Musical Film No One Called Ahead Starring Ann Harada and Justin Matthew Sargent Now on Amazon
By Ruthie Fierberg
Mar 23, 2020
 
From the writer of Daddy Long Legs comes a new musical straight to the smallest screen.

Broadway and the big screen aren’t the only places to see new musicals. The original film musical No One Called Ahead is available on Amazon as of March 23.

Watch the exclusive clip from the contemporary movie musical above. Justin Matthew Sargent stars as Ben, an artist who “gets more than he bargained for when he begins to receive a series of visits from several astonishing women from the great beyond” during a weekend retreat. Here, he sings “Come Away Death” as he grapples with his new twist of fate.

Written by Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Emma, Daddy Long Legs) and directed by Tim Kashani (Hair, Memphis, An American In Paris), the musical stars Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn, Follies), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Freaky Friday), Morgan Weed (The Greatest Showman, American Psycho), and Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast).

Visit NoOneCalledAhead.com.

