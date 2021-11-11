New Musical Flying Over Sunset Begins on Broadway November 11

By Talaura Harms
Nov 11, 2021
Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusak star in the the Lincoln Center Theater production.

Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusak finally take a long-awaited trip over Sunset Boulevard in the new musical Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theater. The world premiere production begins preview performances November 11 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. It had originally been part of LCT's 2019–2020 season with performances scheduled to begin on March 12, 2020—the day all theatres shuttered due to the pandemic. An official opening is set for December 13.

The musical, with a book by director James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, is inspired by the lives of writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton), playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), and film star Cary Grant (Yazbeck)—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD.

Also featured in the cast are Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther serve as understudies.

Flying Over Sunset features choreography by Michelle Dorrance, sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby.

The musical is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the production stage manager.

