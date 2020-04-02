New Musical Identical, Based on The Parent Trap, Postpones U.K. World Premiere

George Stiles and Anthony Drewe penned the score for the show, to be directed by Trevor Nunn.

Identical, the new musical based on Erich Kästner's novel The Parent Trap (which inspired the 1961 and 1998 Disney films), has postponed its summer world premiere. Originally scheduled to begin previews July 31 at Nottingham Playhouse followed by a three-week run at Theatre Royal Bath in September, the new musical will now open in 2021.

Co-produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Kenny Wax Ltd., the production will be directed by Olivier and Tony winner Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables, Cats, Sunset Boulevard).

Producer Wax said in a statement, "We remain as excited as ever to present this wonderful new show, and we are announcing a postponement for one year until the health of the nation has improved. Identical is a story about the reuniting of twins separated shortly after birth and also the healing of a family which has been fractured. The narrative is a powerful message for the world right now. When its time comes and under the directorial genius of Sir Trevor Nunn, I have no doubt that it will be regarded as one of the great musicals of its generation.”

George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins) penned the score for the show, which tells the story of twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later. In an attempt to re-join their divorced parents, they decide to exchange identities. Stuart Paterson wrote the book.

