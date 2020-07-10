New Network Aims to Unite BIPOC Musicians in the Theatre Industry

Creating in Color will serve as a database for BIPOC performers, composers, music directors, arrangers, and more.

A new platform, Creating in Color, has launched with the mission of serving BIPOC music artists in the theatre community.

The database invites Black, Indigenous, and other people of color in musical positions—including music directors, arrangers, pit musicians, engineers, composers, rehearsal pianists, and more—to sign up, giving them a space to network and be seen by employers. The goal is to develop additional programming, including mentorships and career development initiatives, in the future.

The project hails from John Bronston, whose credits include music director of Hair on tour and associate musical director of the tours of Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Five Guys Named Moe.

"Music teams on Broadway, regionally, educationally, and around the world remain overwhelmingly white," Bronston writes. "Here is where we begin to make the world of the people who create and maintain the musical lifeblood of our work more closely resemble the world outside of the theatre's doors."

For more information and to register, visit CreatinginColorMusic.com.