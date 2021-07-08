New Normal Rep Presents Virtual Nikkole Salter's Lines in the Dust July 8

Awoye Timpo directs the examination of politics in the American educational system.

The new streaming theatre company New Normal Rep continues its inaugural season with a production of Nikkole Salter's play Lines in the Dust, on demand July 8–August 8.

The story is set in 2010 in Essex County, New Jersey, and centers on a mother fighting for the best education for her daughter after losing a charter school lottery. Awoye Timpo directs a cast that includes Jeffrey Bean (Amadeus), Melissa Joyner, and Lisa Rosetta Strum.

"This play is about belonging. Who belongs where, and who has access? I was inspired by the intersection between the institution of education, the role that it plays in the American Dream, segregation, housing, and economic mobility. All of these issues are a part of the American conversation, yet have not made it to the forefront of our storytelling. We all need to challenge ourselves and recognize our own roles in these long-standing dynamics," Salter said in a statement. "What would it look like to invest in every child as if every child could be the steward of your future?"

The production features costume design by Qween Jean, muti-media design by Afsoon Pajoufar, sound design by Stan Mathabane, and original music by Alphonso Horne.

New Normal Rep, under the artistic direction of Jack Canfora, will close the season with a stream of F.I.R.E. by Julia Blauvelt later this fall. Dates and casting are to be announced.

For tickets to Lines in the Dust, visit NewNormalRep.org.