New Online Reading Series to Work Through Shakespeare's Entire Catalog

The Show Must Go On Online will live stream readings of the Bard's plays on YouTube beginning March 19.

Shakespeare scholars have long referenced the fact that the Bard penned some of his greatest works in the midst of the plague, penning not only poetry while the theatres were shut, but plays too.

Inspired by this, and in the wake of coronavirus restrictions around the globe, British actor and director Robert Myles has launched The Show Must Go Online, an online weekly reading group that will perform Shakespeare's plays in the order they were written.

The first live-stream was of The Two Gentleman of Verona, introduced by Ben Crystal, March 19 at 7 PM GMT. Sign up to watch the rest of the series on Youtube here.

“The response to The Show Must Go Online has been overwhelming. So many professional actors and experienced amateurs were willing to donate their time to entertain each other, and an audience," says Myles. "The mix of people, the mix of experience, many of whom will be meeting each other for the first time, some of whom are from America and Europe, but all brought together by their love of Shakespeare, these are sights you'd never normally see in a regular production.”

