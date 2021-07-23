New Opening Date Set for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Award-winning composer Lloyd Webber canceled the July 20 opening earlier this week.

After Andrew Lloyd Webber canceled the July 20 opening night of his new musical earlier this week, the production will now resume performances August 18 prior to an official opening August 25 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Previews initially began June 25 before another period of closure due to COVID-19 isolation protocols. Watch newly released footage from the new musical above.

Cinderella features an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell, with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel. Also attached to the project: director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and co-musical supervisor John Rigby.

The contemporary take on the fairy tale stars Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role. Joining her are Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Rebecca Trehearn as The Queen, Georgina Castle and Laura Baldwin as Cinderella’s stepsisters, and Gloria Onitiri as The Godmother.

Ahead of Cinderella’s arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, LW Theatres carried out internal upgrade work to the building, including the addition of more toilets and refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and front of house, as well as adopting measures to welcome back audiences safely.