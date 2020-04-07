New Platform Allows Artists to Sell Practical and Creative Services During COVID-19 and Beyond

HireArtists.org is a commission-free marketplace offering everything from foraging and cooking lessons to remote DJ sets.

With the arts and cultural scene largely on pause, and thousands of artists out of work, a new platform will allow practitioners around the globe the chance to monetize their knowledge and offer services both creative and practical. HireArtists.org, a commission-free marketplace, offers a wide range of online resources and tutorials, from voice, writing, and audition coaching, to personalized portraits, remote DJ lessons, and a how-to of foraging for medicinal plants.

HireArtists.org's categories include Instructional, Health and Wellness, Online Performances, Design, and Writing, among others. Parents at home with children will find a range of options for at-home entertainment and education, including live animation lessons, puppet making, tele-therapeutic art classes, and more.

The platform also offers by-the-hour assistance with everyday or professional tasks such as personal organizing, IT help, video editing, and more. Browse the list of resources, and find out how to post a listing here.

"Hireartists.org is a way to create other streams of income, to skillshare, and to fill the days of both sides with productive learning, solving old and new problems and getting sh*t done," reads a message on the site from the platform's creators Vallejo Gantner, Alex Reeves, Erica Schnitzer, Chet Kerr, and James Dennin. "This site might last a couple of months, or perhaps it’s something that will work longer."

Playwrights Horizons has also shared a list of helpful resources for artists seeking work and relief during the pandemic; check it out here.

